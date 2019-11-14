|
|
Wayne Jeannette
Millville - Wayne L. Jeannette, 70 of Millville, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Born in Woodbine, NJ, Wayne enjoyed fishing, crabbing, NASCAR, flea markets and walking his dog, Lucy.
He was previously employed at Wheaton Glass and Pennington Paving of Vineland for about 14 years. He also worked for Veltri Trucking Company of Paulsboro, NJ and Tony Brago Excavating of Rosenhayn.
He is predeceased by 1 grandson, 3 sisters, 1 brother and his parents.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pauline (Walker) Jeannette; children, Tonya Stormes (Bobby), Dominique Champman (Matt); 2 step-children, Tanya Fares (Vince) and Charlie Walker; brother, Anthony Jeannette (Dolores) and 6 grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm with funeral services at 5:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019