Wayne St. Aubyn
- - Wayne St. Aubyn, 54, a retired Lieutenant from the NJDOC-Bayside State Prison, passed away at Penn Presbyterian Hospital after a sudden and brief illness on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
He served 28 years with the NJDOC and worked at both Bayside State Prison and Southern State Prison. Wayne enjoyed his career and made many lifelong friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, Rita (DeFeo) St. Aubyn.
Wayne is survived by his wife and friend, Patricia "Patti" St. Aubyn, nee Vizzard-Hiles; father, Richard St. Aubyn and three brothers, Richard, Ronald and Steven St. Aubyn. He was a loving father to his daughter, Ashly St. Aubyn-Graves (Christian) and step-children, Kyle Beggs, Emily Nuttal, Frank Hiles, Steven Hiles and Andrew Hiles. He loved and enjoyed working with his nephews, Steven St. Aubyn, Jr and Michael St. Aubyn, after his retirement. Wayne was loved and known as PopPop Wayne to 13 grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11am to 2pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund ([email protected]) or to the (support.woundedwarriorproject.org). Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 9, 2019