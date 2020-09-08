Wendy L. Giacolone
Vineland - Wendy L. Giacolone, 49, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Sunday September 6, 2020 after an extended illness. Wendy was born & raised in Vineland, NJ where she remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Carol Lynn (Bleda) Giacolone.
Wendy was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1991. She was employed for 17 yrs at the Vineland Developmental Center until her health failed. She was loved & liked by everyone she met. She loved going to beach, going camping in Lancaster, PA. She also enjoyed the time spent going crabbing with her kids and grandkids. Family meant everything to her.
She is survived by her husband; James Roblin, Daughter; Nicole Afanador, Son; Anthony Giacolone, Father; Vincent Giacolone, Grandson: Aiden Henderson, Granddaughter; Adalyn Henderson.
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday evening 9/10 from 6:30-8:30 PM & again on Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ followed by her funeral liturgy 11 AM at the St. Padre Pio Parish-Church of Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland, NJ. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.