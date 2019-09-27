Services
Wil Custodio Sr.

Vineland - Wil Custodio Sr. age 62 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at home.

Wil was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico to Anna Lydia Santiago and the late Arcadio Custodio and was a resident of Vineland for most of his life. Prior to his retirement, Will was the owner and operator of Wil Custodio Electric Inc. of Vineland for 38 years. He enjoyed playing pool, going to the Atlantic City Casinos and especially sharing time with his family.

Will is survived by his son, Wil Custodio Jr. and his fiancé Jazmin Cruz of Vineland. His mother Anna L. Custodio, his granddaughter Alaina Marie Custodio and his companion Lorraine Gonzalez, all of Vineland. Wil is also survived by his former wife Lillian Rivera of Fl., along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
