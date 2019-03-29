|
Wilbert Creamer Jr.
Vineland - Wilbert "Willie" J. Creamer Jr. passed away at home on March 19, 2019. He graduated from Mannington Regional School in 2005 and then attended Salem County ARC, Cumberland County ARC (Camp Fisher), and Pafacom Training Program for several years. He loved Winnie the Pooh, game shows, music, and he loved to sing. In 2004, he got to shake hands with Phil Collins while in Atlantic City. He was a beautiful soul who loved everyone unconditionally. In honor of Willie, we ask everyone to please wear the color red, as it was his favorite color. He is survived by his mother, Josephine Creamer, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, who loved him dearly. Willie was predeceased by his father, Wilbert Creamer Sr. A funeral home visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm followed by a funeral service at 2pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, Burial will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Wilbert may be made to: United Way of Cumberland County, 629 E Wood St Ste 301, Vineland, NJ 08360 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 29, 2019