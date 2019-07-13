|
Wilbert Haynes, Sr.
Bridgeton - Wilbert Haynes, Sr. age 97, known as "Bishop", born January 10, 1922 in St. John, Barbados, W.I., went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Wilbert came to the United States in 1946. He moved to Bridgeton, NJ and was employed by Seabrook's Farms Seabrook, NJ, Green Giant vegetable processing plant Vineland, NJ and he retired from the Trump Castle Casino Atlantic City, NJ.
Wilbert was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Bridgeton, NJ. He loved working in his vegetable garden and on his Lincoln Town cars. Anyone that knew him knew he loved his homeland of Barbados. Wilbert would tell everyone he met to visit his beautiful island.
He leaves to cherish his memory five children - three sons Wilbert Haynes Jr., Cyril Haynes and Anthony McRae; two daughters - Sylvia Haynes, Cynthia (Haynes) Powell and one son-in-law Steven Powell. One Sister - Alberta Haynes of New York, seven grandchildren, six great granddaughters and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties
Published in The Daily Journal on July 13, 2019