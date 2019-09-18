Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Wilfredo "Pito" Martinez Jr.


1981 - 2019
Wilfredo "Pito" Martinez Jr. Obituary
Wilfredo "Pito" Martinez Jr.

Vineland - Wilfredo "Pito" Martinez Jr. age 38 of Vineland, NJ passed away suddenly on September 12, 2019 in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania.

Wilfredo was born in Vineland, NJ to Wilfredo "Freddy" Martinez Sr. and Lydia Centeno on June 14, 1981. He attended Vineland High School through 9th grade and was employed at F&S Produce in Rosenhayn, NJ.

During his free time he loved to spend it with his children, Sieara, Arianna, Mason and Alina. He loved frequent visits to the beach, working on his yard and playing basketball.

Wilfredo is survived by his parents, Wilfredo "Freddy" Martinez Sr. and Lydia Centeno; his four children, Sieara Lissette Martinez (15), Arianna Lynn Martinez (14), Wilfredo Mason Martinez (7) and Alina Rose Martinez (5); his siblings, Luis Daniel "Danny" Martinez, Jasmine Codrington and Gloria Cruz; his soulmate of 15 years, Nicole Lombardo; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Wilfredo is preceded in death by his "Wela" Luz N. Garcia; his "Welo" Angel L. Martinez; his uncles, Luis Carlos Martinez, Luis Angel Martinez, Oscar David Martinez and Hector Luis Martinez and his cousin that he loved like a sister, Victoria Lynn Martinez.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm and on Friday from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland. Wilfredo will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
