Wilhelmina "Minnie" Davis
Vineland - Wilhelmina "Minnie" Davis (nee Fassnacht), 95, of Vineland passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry W. and Wilhelmina (Hinger) Fassnacht. Minnie graduated from Vineland High School Class of 1943 and played softball for Hoffman Stream Liners in her younger years. Minnie married Maurice Davis Sr on January 4, 1948 and they were married for 68 years. She worked for as a lathe operator at Kimble Glass and Lab Glass in Vineland for many years. Minnie enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing cards, puzzles but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Darlene Blank (Robert), Kathleen Ford (Maurice Ford Jr.), son Maurice Davis Jr., grandchildren Michelle Blank-Theriault (Keith), Nadine Blank, Walter Hayes Jr. (Christina), Katelynn Hayes-Torres (Raphael), great grandchildren Violet Hayes and Gabriella Torres. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice Davis in 2016 and her brother Charles Foster.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment will be private in Siloam Cemetery. To e-mail condolences, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020