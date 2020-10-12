1/1
Wilhelmina Giovanelli
Wilhelmina Giovanelli

Vineland - Mrs. Wilhelmina Giovanelli (nee Ring), 87, of Vineland, NJ passed away quietly at home on Sunday October 11, 2020. Mrs. Giovanelli was born in Richland Twp, PA and was a longtime resident of Vineland. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Worthington) & Earl Ring and the wife of the late Louis Giovanelli. She was also pre deceased by her angel Kayla Carbone as well as her sisters and sister in-laws & brother in-laws.

Wilhelmina started her working career at Model Blouse clothing factory. When she met and married her husband in 1957 her career changed to working alongside with her husband on the Giovanelli farm until his death in 1985.

Mrs. Giovanelli is survived by her daughter & son in-law; Ester & Anthony Carbone, Grandsons; Anthony Carbone & Heather Harris, Andrew & Dana Carbone, 3 great grandchildren; Anthony, Vanessa & Sophia Carbone.

Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday October 15th, from 12:00-1:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. Facial coverings are required at the funeral home & cemetery as well as social distancing. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
