Willard Brown

Willard Brown Obituary
Willard Brown

Millville - Willard A. Brown, age 93 of Millville, passed away Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019, at NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland.

Born in Millville, he moved to Clayton in 1952 and then to White Haven in the Poconos. He returned to Millville in 1995. Willard met the love of his life, Betty, at the age of 13 and they were married at the age of 18. They spent 70 wonderful years together, until she passed away in 2015. Prior to his retirement Willard was employed by Mobil Oil in Paulsboro as a stationary engineer. He was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Port Elizabeth and the Old Timers Club at the Second United Methodist Church in Millville. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Cheri Briglia.

Willard is survived by a family he loved dearly, a daughter, Linda Metzger; a son, Willard Brown and his wife Janice; former son-in-law, Joseph Metzger, Sr.; his grandchildren, Lisa Alvino, Joseph Metzger, Jr. and his wife Sharon, Candice Horvath and her husband Jason; and Steven Brown and his wife Nicole; 14 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Willard's funeral service 12 Noon Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. There will be a viewing from 10 AM until 12 Noon in the funeral home. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
