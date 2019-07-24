Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCaffrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. McCaffrey


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. McCaffrey Obituary
William A. McCaffrey

Buena - William Andrew McCaffrey - Buena

Born in Philadelphia on October 4, 1927 to the late Charles and Pauline McCaffrey, Bill McCaffrey was a long-time resident of Vineland and spent his retirement years in Buena, New Jersey. He is survived by his children, William McCaffrey, Robert McCaffrey and Marc DeZordo, Carol McCaffrey, Patricia and Kevin Sanders; his grandchildren, Rex and Meredith McCaffrey, Liana and William Klawitter, and Jacob Cope; and his great-grandchildren, Jules McCaffrey and Blake and Alaina Klawitter.

William served his country during W.W. II as a Merchant Marine, United States Coast Guard, enlisting at age 17, on the S.S. Andrew Marschalk and received the Merchant Marine Atlantic War Zone Medal, the Pacific War Zone Medal, and the Mediterranean-Middle East War Zone Medal. In his final days Bill was a resident of the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland.

A skilled glassblower, Bill worked in the Cumberland County glass industry for many years and for Wyeth Laboratories in Radnor, Pennsylvania. He eventually founded his own companies, Mac Glass and MacRite Glass in Vineland. He was also a partner of the M&M Motorcycle Shop in Vineland. In the 1980s, Bill founded Mac's Auto Electric in Franklin Township and continued working there until his retirement.

In his younger years Bill enjoyed motorcycles, camping, hunting, boating and archery. In his later years he enjoyed winemaking at home and sharing a drink with his good friend Carlo Andaloro.

Bill was also a member of the American Legion Post 270 in Minotola and the Birch Hill Gun Club.

In accordance with Bill's express wishes, no memorial services will be held. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now