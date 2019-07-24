|
William A. McCaffrey
Born in Philadelphia on October 4, 1927 to the late Charles and Pauline McCaffrey, Bill McCaffrey was a long-time resident of Vineland and spent his retirement years in Buena, New Jersey. He is survived by his children, William McCaffrey, Robert McCaffrey and Marc DeZordo, Carol McCaffrey, Patricia and Kevin Sanders; his grandchildren, Rex and Meredith McCaffrey, Liana and William Klawitter, and Jacob Cope; and his great-grandchildren, Jules McCaffrey and Blake and Alaina Klawitter.
William served his country during W.W. II as a Merchant Marine, United States Coast Guard, enlisting at age 17, on the S.S. Andrew Marschalk and received the Merchant Marine Atlantic War Zone Medal, the Pacific War Zone Medal, and the Mediterranean-Middle East War Zone Medal. In his final days Bill was a resident of the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland.
A skilled glassblower, Bill worked in the Cumberland County glass industry for many years and for Wyeth Laboratories in Radnor, Pennsylvania. He eventually founded his own companies, Mac Glass and MacRite Glass in Vineland. He was also a partner of the M&M Motorcycle Shop in Vineland. In the 1980s, Bill founded Mac's Auto Electric in Franklin Township and continued working there until his retirement.
In his younger years Bill enjoyed motorcycles, camping, hunting, boating and archery. In his later years he enjoyed winemaking at home and sharing a drink with his good friend Carlo Andaloro.
Bill was also a member of the American Legion Post 270 in Minotola and the Birch Hill Gun Club.
In accordance with Bill's express wishes, no memorial services will be held. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 24, 2019