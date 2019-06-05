|
|
William B. Bell, Sr.
Vineland - William B. Bell, Sr. age 77 of Vineland departed this life on June 1, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was the son of the late Yvonne (Smith) and William H. Bell and the husband of Sheila A. (DeVan) Bell. He was a lifetime resident of the area.
He was employed as a Road Department Supervisor for the City of Vineland retiring in 2008.
Mr. Bell was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Army and Founding member of United Veterans Counsel of Vineland. He was a member of American Legion Post #4, Past Commander Sanford Lodge #6 F&AM PHA.
He was a member of New Bethel AME where he served as an Usher, Missionary and Lay Person. He was inducted in Vineland High School Hall of Fame and member of Cumberland Recreation Commission.
He is survived by his wife Sheila A. (DeVan) Bell; children, William Bruce Jr., Lori M. Bell (Sandra) and Dawn M. Bell; 1 grandchild; 1 great grandchild; sister, Vivian J. Brown; and a host of family and friends.
Masonic service 5pm and viewing will be 5:30pm-8pm Friday, June 7th at New Bethel AME Church, 417 N. 7th St., Vineland and 9am-11am Saturday, June 8th at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton; service will follow at 11am. Interment will be in Cumberland County Veteran Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 5, 2019