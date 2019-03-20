Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newfield U.M. Church
Columbia Ave. & Elmo St
Newfield, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Newfield U.M. Church
Columbia Ave. & Elmo St
Newfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
William C. "Bill" Price Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William C. "Bill" Price Jr. Obituary
William C. "Bill" Price, Jr.

Vineland - William C. "Bill" Price, Jr., 81, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday evening March 17, 2019 at the Baker House, Vineland, NJ. Bill was born & raised in Atlantic City and had resided in Bridgeton prior to moving to Malaga where he was a longtime resident until to moving to the Baker House in 2016. He was the son of the late Mary (Barlow) & William C. Price, Sr. He was also predeceased by his wife Lora (Jones) Price & brother Robert Price.

Bill was a graduate of Bridgeton High School Class of 1956. He was employed as a Clerk for A&P Markets for over 20 yrs prior to operating a Thomas's Bread Route. He was a member of the Newfield U.M. Church.

He is survived by his children; William J., Mike A. (Tina), Tiffany (John), Kevan, Kraig, several grandchildren, 2 sisters; Mary & Ellen, 1 brother; Ed Price as well as several nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday March 22, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Newfield U.M. Church, Columbia Ave. & Elmo St., Newfield, NJ where his Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 AM. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Newfield U.M. Church, P.O. Box 408, Newfield, NJ. 08344. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
