Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
4308 Landis Ave.
Sea Isle City, NJ
Liturgy
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
4308 Landis Ave.
Sea Isle City, NJ
Seaville - William D. "Bill" Gardella, 78, of Seaville, NJ and formerly of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ after a brief illness. Bill was born & raised in Vineland where he was a longtime resident prior to moving to the shore in 2001. He was the son of the late Esther (Horning) & Richard Gardella.

Bill was a hard worker all of his life working several jobs simultaneously. He had worked for 40 yrs at Owens-Illinois Kimble Glass in the Scientific Dept. He also worked at Acme Markets both in Vineland and at the shore for many years. After retiring to the shore he was employed for a number of years for Sunoco on the Parkway. He was a member of the St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Sea Isle City, NJ, a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and was a member of the Main Road Fire Co. #4, Vineland, NJ where he was an Exempt member of the N.J. State Fireman's Association. Bill enjoyed working in his yard, gardening and tinkering on various projects.

Bill is survived by his wife of 56 yrs; Joan A. (nee Darminio), 2 sons; Bill & Patty Gardella, Mark & Helena Gardella, 5 Grandchildren; Rebecca (Dan) Vandzura, Adelia, Anthony, Brya & Lidia Gardella, 1 brother; Richard "Dick" Gardella & Linda Sikking

and nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Monday June 17th from 9:30-10:30 AM at the St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ where his funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To e-mail condolences & or tribute's, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 14, 2019
