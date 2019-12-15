|
William D. Schock
Vineland - William D. Schock, age 61, of Vineland, NJ, passed away suddenly on December 12, 2019.
William was the owner of WR Schock Construction Company in Vineland, NJ. He was an active member of the Gloucester County Community Church, where he was involved with mission work, the Praying Pelicans and Helping Hands. He was also actively involved with the St. Baldrick's Foundation and the Clippers for Christ.
Loving son of the late George and Eleanor Schock. Devoted father of Ryan Schock. Dear brother of Ruth Marsden (Charlie), George Schock (Rose), and Barbara Thompson (Norman). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, December 19th from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, where a service will follow at 7:00 PM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Cremation will be held privately following services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Baldrick's Foundation by visiting https://www.stbaldricks.org/donate
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019