Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Schock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. Schock Obituary
William D. Schock

Vineland - William D. Schock, age 61, of Vineland, NJ, passed away suddenly on December 12, 2019.

William was the owner of WR Schock Construction Company in Vineland, NJ. He was an active member of the Gloucester County Community Church, where he was involved with mission work, the Praying Pelicans and Helping Hands. He was also actively involved with the St. Baldrick's Foundation and the Clippers for Christ.

Loving son of the late George and Eleanor Schock. Devoted father of Ryan Schock. Dear brother of Ruth Marsden (Charlie), George Schock (Rose), and Barbara Thompson (Norman). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, December 19th from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, where a service will follow at 7:00 PM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Cremation will be held privately following services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Baldrick's Foundation by visiting https://www.stbaldricks.org/donate

To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -