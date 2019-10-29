|
William Dean Smith, Sr.
Millville - William Dean Smith, Sr., "Opa", 88, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Hammonton Care Center on Friday, October 25, 2019. "Opa" was born in Lawrence Township and had served in the Army during the Korean War.
William, also known as Dean, was a long time and very active member of the Millville Church of the Nazarene. He took great joy and pride in the appearance of his yard and spent many hours raking leaves, trimming and pruning his trees and plants. "Opa" also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and traveling, especially to Disney World in Florida.
"Opa" is survived by his daughter: Barbara Moren; brother: Henry Smith; 2 sisters: Irene Layton (Charles) and Lillian McCray (Joseph); 2 grandchildren: Jennifer Shropshire (Patrick) and Charles Moren (Asami); 6 great grandchildren: Cory, Cameron, Kelsie and Alexis Shropshire, Alexander and Marcus Moren. Mr. Smith was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy; son, William, Jr.; brother, Thomas.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 East Main Street, Millville at 1PM, where friends may call in the church from 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial donations in Mr. Smith's memory may be made to the Nazarene Church at the above address. Written condolences may be sent to; [email protected] or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
