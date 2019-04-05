|
|
William DeCicco
- - William "Billy" "Stetson Man" DeCicco
Bill passed away March 20, 2019 at the Virtua Hospital in Voorhees after a fight with leukemia, from complications of pneumonia at the age of 72. He was born in Hammonton and lived on the White Horse Pike for most of his life. He later moved to Folsom where he built his dream home, a log cabin in the middle of the woods.
Bill was a unique person with a magnetic personality who attracted friends wherever he went.
He was a collector; he collected people, he collected cats and he collected dogs and he loved his Corvette.
He had a big heart and would help anyone in need.
He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish with his friends in New Jersey and the Bahamas. He was a former member of the Newfield Sportsmans' Club.
He loved to party with his family and friends. He was an accomplished drummer as a young man who played at many nightclubs in Atlantic City before casinos. He was an avid water and snow skier and golfer. He was an accomplished bowler with several 300 games to his name. He was an excellent dart player, who enjoyed taking your money. He loved to dance like no one was watching.
He was a storyteller who could make you laugh until you cried. Over the years the same stories got better and the more VO he drank the funnier they were.
He could be found at Crabby's or Uncle Ricky's with a big smile and a contagious laugh, embellishing one of his stories.
He wore his heart on his shirtsleeve and you never had to guess what he was thinking.
One thing about Bill; he always worked. He worked at his parents' luncheonette and farm market as a young man and then worked on farms in Hammonton during the day and drove a truck at night. He also worked as an equipment operator. He began work at Trico Equipment in 1977 as a truck driver and became a product support sales representative for 38 years until the company was sold. He then worked for other equipment dealers in South Jersey.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Flossy DeCicco, his brother Tom and his wife of 43 years, Jeanette, who was the love of his life.
He is survived by his son William T. Jr. (Kim), granddaughter Angelina (Joey Woerlee) and leaves behind his friend and companion Cathy Scibilia and many family members and friends he collected over the years.
There will be a Memorial Mass on April 8th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 226 French Street, Hammonton.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 5, 2019