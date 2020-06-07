William E. (Bill) Bailey, Jr.
55, of Millville passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 at home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Bridgeton on December 30, 1964 to the late William E. and Janice J. Kilborn Bailey. He was a graduate of Millville High School Class of 1983. Bill grew up in Leesburg and resided there most of his adult life. In his younger years his love for motorcycles had him competing in Enduro runs through out various states. Bill loved collecting trophies. Bill worked at Ricci Bros. for 27 years as a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed working there. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and being in the woods.
Bill is survived by his companion of 13 years Ann Camp who cared for him during his illness, one daughter, Shannon M. Bailey, sisters, Debra Bailey of Leesburg, and Donna Saul and Dale of Millville, and two wonderful friends that were there when Bill needed them Rich and Howard.
A graveside service will be held at the Leesburg Cemetery on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Bayada Hospice 603 N. Broad St. Suite 301 Woodbury, NJ 08096.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.