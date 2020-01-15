|
William E. Schultz, Sr.
William E. Schultz, Sr. passed away Monday January 13, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 80. He was the son of the late Elwood & Maerry Brecht Schultz of Millville, he was born June 3, 1939.
He was joined in marriage to Elsie R. Knoop July 5, 1959, during their 60 years of marriage they had 4 beautiful children, William Jr. (Cathy), Denise (Wes), Wendy (David) Cossaboon and Tricia (Erick) Malpica; 9 precious grandchildren, William III, Eddie, Cori-Renee, Jenny, Danielle, Steven, Ravin, Ashlyn & Summer; 13 cherished great grandchildren, along with loyal K9 companion of 13 years, Heidi.
A graduate of Millville High School in 1958. He served in the National Guard from 1957-1959, he worked at several glass factories Armstrong/Kerr/Wheaton from 1957-1984. He was a member of the Glass Bottle Blowers Union (GBBA) in 1984 he became a Correctional Officer at Southern State Correctional Facility until he retired in 2000.
A lifetime member of the NRA, he loved the outdoors and watching or hunting all wildlife. He enjoyed trips to Maine to hunt or ride ATV's or walk through the trails. He raised all types of birds & other animals. He enjoyed antique trucks & cars.
His greatest joy came from his family. He will be sorely missed by all.
Friends will be received for a Memorial Service at Cumberland County Community Church 1800 E. Broad Street Millville on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020