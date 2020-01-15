Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Schultz Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Schultz Sr. Obituary
William E. Schultz, Sr.

William E. Schultz, Sr. passed away Monday January 13, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 80. He was the son of the late Elwood & Maerry Brecht Schultz of Millville, he was born June 3, 1939.

He was joined in marriage to Elsie R. Knoop July 5, 1959, during their 60 years of marriage they had 4 beautiful children, William Jr. (Cathy), Denise (Wes), Wendy (David) Cossaboon and Tricia (Erick) Malpica; 9 precious grandchildren, William III, Eddie, Cori-Renee, Jenny, Danielle, Steven, Ravin, Ashlyn & Summer; 13 cherished great grandchildren, along with loyal K9 companion of 13 years, Heidi.

A graduate of Millville High School in 1958. He served in the National Guard from 1957-1959, he worked at several glass factories Armstrong/Kerr/Wheaton from 1957-1984. He was a member of the Glass Bottle Blowers Union (GBBA) in 1984 he became a Correctional Officer at Southern State Correctional Facility until he retired in 2000.

A lifetime member of the NRA, he loved the outdoors and watching or hunting all wildlife. He enjoyed trips to Maine to hunt or ride ATV's or walk through the trails. He raised all types of birds & other animals. He enjoyed antique trucks & cars.

His greatest joy came from his family. He will be sorely missed by all.

Friends will be received for a Memorial Service at Cumberland County Community Church 1800 E. Broad Street Millville on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -