William E. Schultz Sr.

William E. Schultz Sr. Obituary
William E. Schultz, Sr.

William E. Schultz, Sr. passed away Monday January 13, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 80. He was the son of the late Elwood & Merry Brecht Schultz of Millville, he was born June 3, 1939.

He was joined in marriage to Elsie R. Knoop July 5, 1959, during their 60 years of marriage they had 4 beautiful children, William Jr. (Cathy), Denise (Wes), Wendy (David) Cossaboon and Tricia (Erick) Malpica; 9 precious grandchildren, William III, Eddie, Cori-Renee, Jenny, Danielle, Steven, Ravin, Ashlyn & Summer; 13 cherished great grandchildren, along with loyal K9 companion of 13 years, Heidi.

He is also survived by his sisters, Marjorie Schultz of Kentucky, Jean (Jim) Day of Millville, a brother, Ron (Beth) Schultz of Cedarville and many nieces and nephews.

A lifetime member of the NRA, he loved the outdoors and watching or hunting all wildlife. He enjoyed trips to Maine to hunt or ride ATV's or walk through the trails. He enjoyed raising all types of birds & other animals and was a wealth of information when it concerned such things. He enjoyed antique trucks & cars.

His greatest joy came from his family. He will be extremely missed by all.

Friends will be received for a Memorial Service at Cumberland County Community Church 1800 E. Broad Street Millville on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
