|
|
William G. Chew
Minotola - William G. "Skeeter" Chew, 82, of Minotola passed away peacefully on Thursday evening May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Florence A. Chew (nee Bauder). He was born in Bridgeton and was the son of the late Charles W. and Eleanor M. Chew (nee Good). He was a 1955 graduate of Bridgeton High School.
He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
After his service, he began a long career in the glass industry as a mold maker. He began at Owens-Illinois in Bridgeton and later for Armstrong in Millville. Finally, he retired from Wheaton Glass in Millville.
It was during this time that he built a home in Newport, raised his family and enjoyed gardening.
In later years he earned another nickname "Pastor." He ministered to folks at
Elwood Gaskill United Methodist Church in Elwood, NJ for 15 years before retiring from the ministry in 2001. It was also during this time he was employed by Atlantic County
Special Services as a bus driver for special needs children.
After retiring for the second time, he moved to Green Valley, AZ for 9 years before returning the this area in 2010.
Mr. Chew was a long time member of the American Legion Shoemaker Post #95 in Bridgeton and also the F&AM Lodge #76 in Mauricetown.
Skeeter was an avid sports player and fan, who was once scouted by the
Saint Louis Cardinals, he has remained a life long follower of the team.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Natalie Smith (Richard) of Ocala, FL and predeceased by daughter, the late Nancy Ann Chew of Minotola. He is also survived by one grandson, Chad Bryan Smith (Rachel) of Downingtown, PA, two great grandsons Anthony and Oliver, siblings, Charles W. Chew III of Hopewell Twp., Betty L. Waddington of Hopewell Twp., and Maurice W. Chew of Bridgeton, his special second family Nina and Dave Crain and their children Paige Ann, David and Andy of Millville.
A service will be announced once the arrangements are completed.
The interment will take place at Newport Baptist Cemetery in Newport.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Williams' memory to Fourth United Methodist Church, 308 Kates Blvd, Millville, NJ 08332 or a charity of one's own choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street in Bridgeton.
Tributes may be expressed to the family via the funeral home website, freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020