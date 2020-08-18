1/
William G. "Bill" Samosky
William G. "Bill" Samosky

Buena - William G. "Bill" Samosky, 90, of Buena, NJ passed away on Saturday evening at home where he had been under the care of family & hospice. Bill was born in Blough, PA and has resided in Buena for 50 years. Bill was the son of the late Ana (Zelinsky) & William Samosky. He was predeceased by his wife of 44 yrs. Clara B. (Yebernetsky) Samosky in 2000.

Before retiring, Bill was employed at White Hall Labs in Hammonton, NJ. He had previously been employed at Ford Motor Co, as well as coal miner and chicken farmer. Bill enjoyed the outdoors hunting & fishing.

He is survived by 2 children; Bill Samosky & wife Noel, Renee Mee & husband Larry, 2 grandsons; Peter Chupashko & Kelly Robinson, Brian Samosky & wife Symphony, 4 great grandchildren, 1 sister; Mildred Belis, 2 brothers; Vincent & Pete "Bob" Samosky as well as several nieces & nephews

Funeral services will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
