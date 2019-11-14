|
William H. Rieck
Millville - William Howard Rieck, age 85 of Millville, passed away on Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at Inspira Regional Medical Center, Vineland.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Paul and Eleanor (Danzenbaker) Rieck, Bill was a lifelong resident. He was a sports enthusiast, varsity basketball player at Millville High School where he graduated in 1952. He was a graduate of Wesley College, attended the University of Delaware, the American School of Banking, and served our country in the United States Coast Guard.
Family was very important to Bill. He married his loving wife, Bette, and together they raised their two children, Lisa and Bill.
Bill was the manager at the City National Bank in Millville, and president of the family business, Bond Grocery Company. He retired from the bank after 25 years, and continued to manage Bond Grocery Company.
Faith in God was an important part of his life. He was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church, helping the church in countless ways over the years.
Bill was a Mason for over 50 years at the Shekinah Lodge No. 58 F. and A. Masons, attaining the level of Master Mason. He was also a distinguished member of the Scottish Rite, which is an honor in Freemasonry.
He was a member of the Millville Jaycees, the Millville Elks B.P.O.E. No. 580, and past president of the Millville Kiwanis.
Bill was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and playing Bridge with his friends. He loved working outside in the yard, but most of all he treasured the time he was able to spend with his family, friends and his dogs Sophie and Sadie.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of over 54 years, Bette (Reginak) Rieck; his daughter Lisa Rieck of PA; his son William M. Rieck of Atlanta, GA; his two dogs; a sister-in-law Doris Rieck of NC; and nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Rieck.
A Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 10 - 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made in Bill's name to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ or at the website:www.heart.org.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for William H. Rieck may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019