William Horner
Millville - William Wells Horner, age 64 of Millville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 27, 2019.
Born in Bridgeton, Bill had worked for the Cumberland County Courthouse for several years before moving to Florida. While in Florida, he worked for the Volusia County Board of Education. In April 2002 he returned to New Jersey and has lived in Millville. Bill loved his motorcycle, enjoyed drawing, watching NASCAR, and the outdoors. He loved spending time with family.
William is survived by: his wife of 36 years, Katherine; son, Matthew Horner; daughter, Katherine Horner; two brothers, Andrew and Brian Horner and his wife Kathy; sister, Sharon Horner; and his father, William Wells Horner, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service 12 Noon Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville, where there will be a viewing from 10 AM until 12 Noon. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to , Tribute Processing Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Paralyzed Veterans Assoc.
.org.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019