Vineland - William Wells Horner, Sr., 94, of Lincoln Specialty Care in Vineland passed away April 22, 2020 after a brief illness. He was formerly of Bridgeton.

William was previously employed by Wheaton Glass in Millville.

William is preceded in death by his wife, Olive M Horner, daughter, Kathy Ann Horner, and son William W Horner Jr.

William is survived by daughter, Sharon K Horner of Millville, sons, Andrew W Horner of West Virginia, Brian K Horner and wife Kathy S Horner of Vineland. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
