William J. Eisinger Sr.
William J. Eisinger, Sr.

Millville - William Joseph Eisinger, Sr., age 77 of Millville, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on Monday, December 1, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.

Born in Philadelphia to the late Edward and Anna Mae (Rumford) Eisinger, William was raised in South Philly and moved to Millville in his teenage years, where he attended Millville High School.

William met his loving wife Doris while driving for Yellow Cab in Millville and they were married December 24, 1964. They shared nearly 57 years of marriage together.

William worked at Wheaton Glass Company for over 28 years, retiring as a shift supervisor. Golfing, fishing, and crabbing were but a few of his favorite pastimes. He was also a skilled woodworker and took great pride in creating many different crafts for his family and friends over the years. Most of all, William treasured the time that he was able to share with his family, especially his grandchildren.

William will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Doris (Sherman) Eisinger of Millville; his daughter, Teresa Hoff and husband George of Cape May Court House; his three sons, William Eisinger, Jr. of Millville, James Eisinger and wife Kimberly of Cedarville, and Glenn Eisinger of Cedarville; two sisters, Jane Francis of TN and Ann Mae Travis of TN; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Edward J. Eisinger, Jr.

A Funeral Service for William will be conducted on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home and the cemetery. Also, masks are required to be worn in the funeral home at all times.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for William Joseph Eisinger, Sr. may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christy Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
