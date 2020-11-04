1/1
William J. "Bill" Hyson
William J. "Bill" Hyson

Millville - William J. "Bill" Hyson, 57 of Millville, passed away Monday at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland after a very brief illness. Bill was born and raised in Millville and was a lifelong resident.

Bill had formerly worked for the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery as a caretaker for over 20 years. Most recently, he had been working for MPT Construction in Belleville, NJ. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed working his Brittany Spaniels hunting birds. He enjoyed his time fishing the local waters. Bill loved reading books.

He is survived by: wife, Carrie; mother, MaryEllen Hyson; sister, Cheryl Hyson Goodwin (Rusty); brother, Robert "Bob" Hyson; father in law, Roger Frost (Jane); mother in law, Vivian Madkiff (Bill); sister in laws, Loretta LaTourette (David) and Jamie Saxton (Brian); brother in law, Jacob Madkiff; nieces and nephew, Allison, Heather, Kaylynn and Emily Hyson, Rachel and Zed LaTourette. Bill was pre-deceased by his father and brother, Harry Hyson Sr. and Harry Hyson Jr., and his beloved pets Zachary, Zoey, and Zena.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, per Bill's wishes. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
