Services
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
4680 Dante Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
4680 Dante Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lamanteer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Lamanteer


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. Lamanteer Obituary
William J. Lamanteer

Lindenwold - William J. Lamanteer, age 67 of Lindenwold died on April 24, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. He had been ill for seven months.

Upon graduating from Millville High School, he served four years in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Cumberland County College. He devoted his time to youth baseball leagues in our community.

He worked as a Q.C. Inspector at local companies and later retired from Bodine Tool & Machine.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mary Ann; three sons, Bill, Adam, Dominic, and one daughter, Melody; six grandchildren, Jason, Dominic Jr., Connor, Kyle, Lorenzo, and Brianna.

Mass will be held 12pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland; visitation 10am-12pm. www.edwardsandson funeralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.