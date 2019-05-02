|
|
William J. Lamanteer
Lindenwold - William J. Lamanteer, age 67 of Lindenwold died on April 24, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. He had been ill for seven months.
Upon graduating from Millville High School, he served four years in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Cumberland County College. He devoted his time to youth baseball leagues in our community.
He worked as a Q.C. Inspector at local companies and later retired from Bodine Tool & Machine.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mary Ann; three sons, Bill, Adam, Dominic, and one daughter, Melody; six grandchildren, Jason, Dominic Jr., Connor, Kyle, Lorenzo, and Brianna.
Mass will be held 12pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland; visitation 10am-12pm. www.edwardsandson funeralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 2, 2019