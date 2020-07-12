1/
William J. Ledger
William J. Ledger, 72, of Millville, passed away at home unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020. Bill, affectionately known as "Still Bill" was born in Philadelphia, Pa. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

Bill was retired from Silverton Yachts, where he worked as a system analyst for over 20 years.

He was a active and longtime member of the Victory Assembly of God Church in Centerton. He also belonged to the American Legion Nabb Leslie Post #82 and was a proud member of AA. "Still Bill" was also a charter member of the Ornery Piglets Motorcycle Club (we weren't as bad as the Wild Hogs) and was the first winner (Best Poker Hand) of Rob's Pre-Winter Poker Run in 2004.

"Still" loved riding his motorcycle with his wife, Donna, travelling to destinations all over America, most notably; Pike's Peak, Key West, Lake George, Tail of the Dragon, Sturgis and almost Canada !

Bill was a man always ready to lend a hand and would always greet you with, "Has anyone told you today", then finish with…."I love ya man."

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Donna, nee Woeller; 2 sons: William M. (Karen) and Brian; 4 daughters: Lisa Wollack (Larry), Diane Winkelspecht (Raymond), Susan Winklespecht (Robert), Sharon Hester (Ralph); 2 brothers: Walt (Nancy) and Joe (Maryann); 2 sisters: Bernadette Graphfelder and Emily Green (Lee); 7 grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his parents: William & Martha and a sister, Bernice Hand.

A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2 PM in Greenwood Memorial Park.

Written condolences may be sent to; rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at

www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
