William J. Ledger, 72, of Millville, passed away at home unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020. Bill, affectionately known as "Still Bill" was born in Philadelphia, Pa. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.Bill was retired from Silverton Yachts, where he worked as a system analyst for over 20 years.He was a active and longtime member of the Victory Assembly of God Church in Centerton. He also belonged to the American Legion Nabb Leslie Post #82 and was a proud member of AA. "Still Bill" was also a charter member of the Ornery Piglets Motorcycle Club (we weren't as bad as the Wild Hogs) and was the first winner (Best Poker Hand) of Rob's Pre-Winter Poker Run in 2004."Still" loved riding his motorcycle with his wife, Donna, travelling to destinations all over America, most notably; Pike's Peak, Key West, Lake George, Tail of the Dragon, Sturgis and almost Canada !Bill was a man always ready to lend a hand and would always greet you with, "Has anyone told you today", then finish with…."I love ya man."Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Donna, nee Woeller; 2 sons: William M. (Karen) and Brian; 4 daughters: Lisa Wollack (Larry), Diane Winkelspecht (Raymond), Susan Winklespecht (Robert), Sharon Hester (Ralph); 2 brothers: Walt (Nancy) and Joe (Maryann); 2 sisters: Bernadette Graphfelder and Emily Green (Lee); 7 grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his parents: William & Martha and a sister, Bernice Hand.A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2 PM in Greenwood Memorial Park.Written condolences may be sent to; rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at