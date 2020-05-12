|
William J. Martini Sr.
Vineland - William J. Martini Sr. passed away May 10, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Vineland, January 6, 1935. He will be reunited in heaven with his wife Joan, who passed away last year. He has 4 children, Beth Bergamo (Phil), Bill Jr. (Maria), John (Lauren) and Steven. He also has 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Bill graduated from Villanova University in 1956 and enlisted in the US Navy to pursue a lifelong ambition of becoming an officer and pilot in the US Navy. He finished basic training in Pensacola, Florida and was commissioned an officer. He began training as a naval aviator but his career was cut short by economic cutbacks imposed by President Eisenhower. Bill received his CPA in 1962 and started his accounting firm in 1963 with no employees. Since then, Martini and Martini, CPA has grown to thirteen employees. The firm was voted one of the best accounting firms in Vineland and Atlantic County Regions by the readers of the Daily Journal and the Atlantic City Press. Bill served on various non-profit organizations including treasurer/vice-president of the Vineland Jaycees, treasurer of the Vineland Diabetes Foundation, chairman of the finance committee at St. Padre Pio Parish, vice president of the Cumberland County Improvement Authority and treasurer of the Vineland Library Foundation. In conjunction with all his professional accomplishments Bill enjoyed sports and was quite accomplished in baseball and basketball. He played for Sacred Heart High School and received several outstanding player awards, including most valuable baseball player. He pitched 13 shutout games in his baseball career. He pitched for Villanova up until his junior year, when academics took precedent. He was offered several professional contracts to play baseball, but declined, to concentrate on his career in the accounting profession. Besides all of the aforementioned, Bill enjoyed bowling, photography, building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, building tall ship models and spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his love of life and devotion to his family. Donations can be made in memory of Bill Martini, Sr. to Christ the Good Shephard Parish, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361 or South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Due to Covid-19 restrictions entombment will be private for the immediately family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
Published in The Daily Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020