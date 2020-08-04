William Joseph Hewitt
Vineland - William Joseph Hewitt "Cowboy", 73, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill.
William was born in Pennsville, New Jersey to William Clifford and Marie Hewitt on March 19, 1947.
He was the first child of this union and leaves behind a sister, Rosemary Milask. He went to Pennsville High School and was married very early to Katrinka Pierce-Hewitt. He worked very hard in the tire retreading business with Advanced Treads and Melini Brothers and often holding two jobs in order to provide for his family.
He enjoyed spending time with his children in earlier years, especially fishing, working on bicycles and taking them to collect cans so they learned hard work allows you to buy the things you want. Latter years included collecting knives, lottery tickets and recycling metal. He could often be found in the morning at Todd's News Agency in Vineland collecting lottery tickets. He would conversate with many in the morning and enjoyed his morning outings.
He was very giving and always looking for ways to stay busy by mowing all of the neighbor's lawns and giving back in any way he could.
William is survived by his daughters, Marie Schiellerd, Billie Jo Hewitt and Katrinka Stinson and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is predeceased by longtime companion, Sara Samples and his parents.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm with a Memorial Service at 7:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
