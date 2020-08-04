1/1
William Joseph Hewitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Joseph Hewitt

Vineland - William Joseph Hewitt "Cowboy", 73, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill.

William was born in Pennsville, New Jersey to William Clifford and Marie Hewitt on March 19, 1947.

He was the first child of this union and leaves behind a sister, Rosemary Milask. He went to Pennsville High School and was married very early to Katrinka Pierce-Hewitt. He worked very hard in the tire retreading business with Advanced Treads and Melini Brothers and often holding two jobs in order to provide for his family.

He enjoyed spending time with his children in earlier years, especially fishing, working on bicycles and taking them to collect cans so they learned hard work allows you to buy the things you want. Latter years included collecting knives, lottery tickets and recycling metal. He could often be found in the morning at Todd's News Agency in Vineland collecting lottery tickets. He would conversate with many in the morning and enjoyed his morning outings.

He was very giving and always looking for ways to stay busy by mowing all of the neighbor's lawns and giving back in any way he could.

William is survived by his daughters, Marie Schiellerd, Billie Jo Hewitt and Katrinka Stinson and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is predeceased by longtime companion, Sara Samples and his parents.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm with a Memorial Service at 7:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved