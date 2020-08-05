1/1
William L. Bonney Jr.
William L.Bonney Jr.

William L. Bonney Jr. passed away at his home in Verdel, Nebraska

Bill was born in Dorchester New Jersey and was remembered by many in the Heislerville, Leesburg area.

Survived by his loving wife Val of 32 yrs, he referred to as (MAW). Married on January 1st, 1988. Her love will be eternal.

He leaves behind his loving children. William L Bonney III, Barbara Bonney and Jason Bonney; two grandchildren Carley Bonney and Madison Bonney. Survived by several siblings, Bonnie Schwegel, Wayne Bonney, Robert Bonney, Thomas Harris Katherine Parker, Bruce Tomlin, Nancy Newton, Charles Tomlin, all of New Jersey.

He is predeceased by his mother and father Florence Bonney and William L. Bonney; sister Florence Thompson; brother Paul Bonney.

He left behind his beloved dogs Sambo and Babydoll.




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
