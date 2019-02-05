|
|
William L. Burdsall
Bridgeton - William L. Burdsall, age 84, of Bridgeton passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland.
The husband of Nancy Gaburo Burdsall, he was the son of the late Milton C. Burdsall and Dorothy Vanaman Burdsall and was a lifetime Bridgeton resident.
Prior to his retirement, Bill had served the community as a Licensed Funeral Director for many years working with several funeral homes in Cumberland County. He had owned and operated Burdsall's Westside Memorials monument sales in Bridgeton for 41 years and had also worked for the B.F. Goodrich Tire Co. Store in Bridgeton.
A graduate of the Bridgeton High School Class of 1953, he was a longtime member of Brearly Lodge #2, F&AM since he was 21 years old. He was also a member of the Trustee Board of Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton and a former member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 49 and Bridgeton Rescue Squad.
In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his sons, Douglas A. Burdsall and his wife Phyllis of Myrtle Beach, SC and Jeffrey S. Burdsall of Hopewell Township and his two grandchildren, Evan J. Burdsall and Erica N. Burdsall. He was predeceased by his brother, Milton Burdsall.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Wednesday, February 6th at 10 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, February 5th from 6 to 8 PM. Interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions in Bill's memory be made to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 5, 2019