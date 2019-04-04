|
William L. "Bill" Saunders, Jr.
Vineland - William L. "Bill" Saunders, Jr., 79, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday afternoon April 1, 2019 at the Samaritan Inpatient Hospice, Voorhees, NJ. Mr. Saunders was born in Philadelphia, PA, raised in Powhatan, VA and was a longtime Vineland City resident. He was the son of the late Marianna (Freeman) & William L. Saunders, Sr. and the brother of the late Carolyn Hobson.
Before retiring in 2005, Bill was employed as a truck driver "Heavy Equipment/Oversize" specialist. One of his most memorable trips was transporting and displaying a full sized airplane to the Air & Space Museum in Washington D.C. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local and employed at Glassgo Construction Co in Glenside, PA for many years. He also owned & operated Lee Mechanical. Bill enjoyed working with his hands building his own home and working on his yard. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Bill was an avid golfer in later years and also enjoyed his time on the water fishing, especially deep-water fishing in the ocean.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 yrs.; Wendelina "Wendy" Saunders, 3 children; Mark & Paul Saunders, Patricia & husband Robert Lancaster, 4 grandchildren; Brolyn Saunders, Alex, Zachary & Justin Lancaster, 2 brothers; Irving & wife Joyce Saunders & Akwasi Agyeman & wife Janell, 3 sisters; Virgil Williams, Linda Mizell & husband Isadore, Jeanne Hobson as well as several nieces, nephews & the extended Koopmann Family.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday evening April 5th from 7:00-9:00 PM and again on Saturday April 6th from 9:00-9:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019