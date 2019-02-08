Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
William M. "Bill" Bonsall Jr. Obituary
William M. "Bill" Bonsall, Jr.

Malaga - William M. "Bill" Bonsall, Jr., 76, of the Malaga section of Franklin Twp passed away on Thursday evening January 31, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospice Center, Voorhees, NJ. Bill was born in Philadelphia, raised in Palmyra, NJ and has lived in Malaga since 1969. He was the son of the late Clara M. (Watson) & William M. Bonsall, Sr. He was also pre deceased by a grandson Brayden.

Along with his late parents, Bill owned & operated the Dutch Mill Tavern in Malaga. He was a U.S. Army veteran and an avid collector of old 45 records.

Bill is survived by his wife; Susan (Mahlman), 2 sons; Joseph Bonsall & Pamela Lance Bonsall & Shanna, Great grandchildren: Emily, William & Riley.

Relatives & friends will be received on Monday 2/11/19 from 11:00 to 12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
