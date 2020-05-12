|
William M. Kostok, Sr.
Upper Deerfield Twp. - William "Bill" M. Kostok Sr., 68, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away on Friday evening May 8, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland following a courageous battle against COVID-19.
The husband of Beth Kostok (nee Blandino), he was born in Bridgeton and was the son of Dorothy Kostok (nee Bish) of Bridgeton and the late William Kostok.
He worked for over 41 years for Cumberland County and was currently the supervising engineering aide for the county.
Bill had many hobbies, for many years, he loved hunting with the Hickory Gunning Club as well as golfing with the 5th Ward Club's golf league in Centerton. In his free time he also enjoyed fishing and doing jam sessions with friends where he played the keyboard. He was also a "diehard" Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. One of Bill's favorite things to do was to visit Myrtle Beach on vacation with his wife and granddaughter.
He was a great guy with a huge heart who loved everyone he met. He will be missed by all those who knew him.
In addition to his wife of 20 years and his mother, he is survived by his twin children, Jamie Kostok of Vineland and William "Mike" Kostok Jr. of Egg Harbor Twp., a granddaughter with whom he had a deep bond like no other, Alana Kostok, a brother, Bob Kostok and his wife Barbie, nephews David, Steve and Michael, a large extended family and two furry friends, a dog, Holly and a cat, Bullet.
A memorial service will take place on a later date and will be announced once the arrangements are completed.
Cremation and inurnment took place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020