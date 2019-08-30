|
William N. Langston
Port Norris - William N. Langston 82, of Port Norris, died peacefully at home on Friday August 23, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of Port Norris and was the son of the late John and Lillian Langston and the husband of Beverly McDowell Langston.
William enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and served for Two years. He worked for Gorton's Seafood Company for 25 years. After his retirement he went to work for Miller Berry & Son in Port Norris for 10 years.
His passion was riding his Harley Davidson motor cycle and going on many charitable runs. He was a member of the Millville Chapter of the Harley Owners Group.
Surviving are his wife Beverly, children, William Langston, Jr., Maurice Langston, Tyrone Langston all of Millville, Steven Day of FL, and Joseph Day of NC, Sharlene Johnson of Millville, Carla Bell of KY, and Jennifer Tribett of Port Norris, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Wadena Langston, brother, John Langston, and sister Gladys Langston.
At William's request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bayada Hospice of Inspira 603 N. Broad St. Suite 301 Woodbury, NJ 08096.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 30, 2019