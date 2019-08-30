Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
2507 High Street
Port Norris, NJ 08349
(856) 785-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for William Langston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. Langston


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. Langston Obituary
William N. Langston

Port Norris - William N. Langston 82, of Port Norris, died peacefully at home on Friday August 23, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of Port Norris and was the son of the late John and Lillian Langston and the husband of Beverly McDowell Langston.

William enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and served for Two years. He worked for Gorton's Seafood Company for 25 years. After his retirement he went to work for Miller Berry & Son in Port Norris for 10 years.

His passion was riding his Harley Davidson motor cycle and going on many charitable runs. He was a member of the Millville Chapter of the Harley Owners Group.

Surviving are his wife Beverly, children, William Langston, Jr., Maurice Langston, Tyrone Langston all of Millville, Steven Day of FL, and Joseph Day of NC, Sharlene Johnson of Millville, Carla Bell of KY, and Jennifer Tribett of Port Norris, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Wadena Langston, brother, John Langston, and sister Gladys Langston.

At William's request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bayada Hospice of Inspira 603 N. Broad St. Suite 301 Woodbury, NJ 08096.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now