William P. Lloyd
Millville - WILLIAM P. LLOYD 72, of Millville died Friday November 13, 2020 at home under hospice care. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he was the son of the late Robert F. and Viola Smallwood Lloyd and the husband of Audrey Reeves Lloyd. He was formerly of Port Elizabeth and resided at his present address the past 21 years. He was a truck driver for Pipco Transportation in Rosenhayn. He enjoyed being outside hunting.
Surviving are his wife, Audrey, sons, Wayne Todd and Douglas Todd, siblings, Robert Lloyd, Jr., George Lloyd and Nellie Chatten, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately for the family at Hoffman Funeral Homes, Leesburg.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net