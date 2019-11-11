|
William P. Martine
Vineland - William P. Martine, 94, of Vineland passed away peacefully in the presence of his beloved family on November 7, 2019. "Bill" was an honored US Navy Veteran of World War II, IBEW Electrician Local 592, Artificial Island and Saudi Arabia. William "Popsy" was a devoted father and husband to his wife of 71 years Elizabeth "Betty". Bill and Betty loved spending time at the Jersey Shore in Wildwood, where they would go fishing and host visits from family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth Martine; son & daughter-in-law, William & Deborah Martine of Vineland; son & daughter-in-law, James & Rhonda Martine of Hudson, FL; daughters & sons -in-law, Carol & Michael Connolly and Patricia & Matthew Schwegel all of Vineland; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren William was predeceased by his parents, Louis And Jennie (Bracco) Martine and brother, Louis Martine. A church visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 10:45am to 11:45am followed by a funeral mass at 12:00 pm from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the family's request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of William may be made to: NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 NW Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019