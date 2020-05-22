|
William "Billy" R. Morey Jr.
Vineland - William "Billy" Richard Morey, Jr., age 54 of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Cooper University Hospital in Camden on Thursday, May 21, 2020 after complications from a stroke.
Born and raised in Millville, Billy attended Millville High School and was a resident of his hometown for most of his life.
He was a skilled carpenter, working for several area contractors over the years. A well-known and gifted artist, Billy could quickly paint lifelike portraits of anyone.
Billy loved oldies and country music. He was also an avid coin and stamp collector. But most of all, Billy treasured the time that he was able to share with his family and friends, especially at the countless family barbecues over the years.
Billy will be sadly missed by his loving mother Janet Lawson of Millville; two sisters, Barbara Hicks of Millville and Diane Starr of TX; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his father William Richard Morey, Sr.; and his step-father William Lawson.
Funeral Services for Billy will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020