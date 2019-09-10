|
|
William R. "Dick" Neff
Haleyville - William R. "Dick" Neff, 83, of Haleyville died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
The husband of the late Jean Mary Chard Neff, he was born in Richwood, West Virginia and had lived in Haleyville for the past 17 years. Prior to that he had resided in Dividing Creek.
Before his retirement, he had been employed at Wheaton Glass Company in Millville.
He is survived by two sons, William Michael Neff and his wife Betty Joe of Millville and Joseph H. Rafferty of Haleyville along with 9 grandchildren including Michael W. Neff who resided with him and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Saturday, September 14th at 2:30 PM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 1:30 to 2:30 PM prior to the services. Interment will take place at Haleyville Methodist Cemetery in Commercial Township. Witten condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 10, 2019