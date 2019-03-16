|
William R. Polhamus
East Machias, ME - William R. Polhamus, 38, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born April 9, 1980 in Bridgeton, NJ, where he was a resident most of his life. He graduated from Millville High School in 1999, and worked at Campbells gas station. Rob continued his education at Pennco Tech as a marine technician for outboard, and inboard motors. Unfortunately he was unable to keep up with the physical demands.
In 2008 he received an Associate degree in Theology from Calvary Chapel Bible College in Vajta, Hungary. From CCBCE he had the opportunity to travel throughout Europe, and Israel two times. Before Bible College he went to Millstadt, Austria for 3 months in a Vision for Life Program, again ministering in Europe at orphanages, and too much more to tell. Rob loved fishing, and knew how and where to catch them. He also loved online gaming.
He is survived by his mother, Jeannette S. Polhamus Parks and her husband, Warren Parks, who loved him as a son; his sister, Aislinn (Polhamus) Gandy and her husband, Brian; also many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert C. Polhamus; aunts, Kay Peterson, Diana Mammi & Nikki Polhamus; uncle, Russ Sachleben; grandparents, Earl & Kathleen Polhamus and Russell & Thelma Sachleben and his second wife, Florence.
Rob loved, and was loved by his brothers and sisters in Christ at Calvary Chapel Vineland, Calvary Fellowship Cedarville, and most recently at Machias Christian Fellowship. His life was a testimony to many and most never met physically. He will be sorely missed until, we believers, in Christ, join in.
A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Chapel, 4630 Mays Landing Road, Vineland, NJ 08361 on Monday April 8, 2019 with a 7-8 PM Visitation with Service following.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made in Rob's memory to Arrise Addiction Recovery, PO Box 353 Machias, ME 04654.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 16, 2019