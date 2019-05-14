|
William S. Donnelly, Sr.
Leesburg - William S. Donnelly, Sr. 68, of Leesburg died Friday afternoon at home under hospice care. Born in Millville, NJ he was the son of the late Clarence and Mary VanArtsdalen Donnelly and the husband of Gloria Hunter Donnelly. He was a lifetime resident of Leesburg and was a member of Shekinah Masonic Lodge of Millville and was a member of the Leesburg Fire Company. William proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed at Kerr Glass and was a set up man in the hot end. He retired from Woodbine Developmental Center in 2013.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria, son, William Donnelly, Jr., step children, Gloria Bowles and Sean Miller, siblings, Hazel Griffiths and Clarence Donnelly, 8 grandchildren, 1 niece and 2 nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday 1 hour prior to the service. A Masonic service will be held Thursday prior to the funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Assoc of Cancer Research 615 Chestnut St. 17th floor Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 14, 2019