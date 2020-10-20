1/1
William "Billy" Santelli Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Billy" Santelli Jr

Vineland - William "Billy" P. Santelli Jr, 61, of Vineland passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his caretaker and friend. He graduated from Hammonton High School in 1977. Billy owned and operated Santelli Trucking Inc. which was a very successful trucking business that he started at the age of 17, buying his first of many trucks while working along side of his father for many years. Billy loved baseball, especially the Hammonton Little League. He enjoyed hunting in Wyoming. He was an avid coin collector, and had a fascination with the Old West and western movies. Billy was a "rock star" and lived his life on his terms, with no regrets. He is survived by two children, William P. Santelli III and Nazareno R. Santelli; his mother, Yvonne Galletta; his sisters, Lori Santelli and Linda Santelli; and his longtime friend and first employee Richie Croff. Billy was also survived by friend Albert Tomasello; companion and love of his life Kati Etzel and his dog Radar. Billy was predeceased by his father, William P Santelli Sr. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance. Donations in memory of Billy may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Rd #100, Northfield, NJ 08225, or Vineland EMS, 640 E Wood St #4, Vineland, NJ 08360. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rone Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved