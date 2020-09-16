1/1
William "Bill" Scott
William "Bill" Scott

Vineland - William "Bill" Scott, age 84 of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Bill was born in Pleasantville, NJ to the late William and Florence (McArdle) Scott and was raised in Northfield, NJ. After graduating from Pleasantville High School, Bill entered the Navy Reserves and served for 8 years. He was a very skilled auto mechanic and was also employed by American Water for 24 years. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, watching auto racing and socializing with his friends at Flemings Junk Yard. He shared his mechanical skills with his neighbor and friend Aidan. Bill was a generous and kind man who was always willing to help.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra (Baumbach) Scott, of Vineland. His 2 daughters; Laura Lloyd and Jennifer Scott and his 5 cherished grandchildren; Jared Leicht (Janine), Carrie Lloyd, Avery Fletcher, Kyle Fletcher and Gaege Ritter. Along with his 2 great-grandchildren Lyanna Leicht and Liam Leicht. He is also survived by his brother James Scott and his daughters Courtney Humphrey and Lauren Humphrey and niece Amy Boughter (Frederick)

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 19th at 11:00 am at Siloam Cemetery, 550 N. Valley Ave. Vineland. Donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
