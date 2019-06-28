|
William "Bill" Semus
South Vineland - William "Bill" Semus, 90, of South Vineland, NJ passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Bill was born in Landis Twp. and was a lifelong Vineland city resident. He was the last of ten children born to the late Sophia (Melanowitz) & John Semus.
Bill served in in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his military service he began work at the Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville before becoming a Patrolman for the City of Vineland Police Dept from which he retired with 34 yrs of service. Bill was 1 of the 1st to operate the Police Dept Emergency Wagon which he did for many years. He was a member of the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidore. He was also a member of the F.O.P., V.F.W., Diamond Social Club & Recreation Club. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, fishing with his son, hunting, working in his yard & garden but most of all he enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 65 yrs.: Evelyn (Durner), 1 Son & Daughter in-law; William L. Semus, Sr. & wife Joyce (Ferrarie), 1 Daughter; Susan Semus, 3 Grandchildren; William L. Semus, Jr., Erin Semus, Kristen Semus-Jacobson, 3 Great Grandchildren; Jonathan William & Khloe Luciano & Cara Theresa Mazzocca as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidore's, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce deLeon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or the , S.J. Reg., 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in The Daily Journal from June 28 to July 1, 2019