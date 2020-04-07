|
|
William "Bill" Sheldon
Buena - A faithful godly husband, father, and PopPop William "Bill" Sheldon, 69 of Buena, NJ, breathed his last breath here on earth and arrived in glory early Saturday morning, April 4, 2020. Bill remained strong in his faith and was always looking for an opportunity to share Jesus with anyone that would listen. Bill was a member at Victory Bible Church until the present day. He was on staff as the business administrator as well as serving in ministries such as a small group leader, an Awana leader, and a deacon. His ministry hats were many. That's how Bill liked it. In the past, Bill served at Faith Bible Church in the WOL Children's Ministry and Sound Ministry. He went on to Christ Community Church in Newfield and served as Children's Ministry leader, Sound Ministry lead, and Sunday school teacher.
In his younger day, Bill served as a youth leader and basketball coach for the Vineland Methodist Church. Bill's favorite hobby was cooking. He especially enjoyed cooking for his church, his family, and whoever happened to just stop by. Bill and his wife Barbara loved annual summer vacations in Ocean City, NJ. Bill enjoyed reading his Bible on the boardwalk while chatting to all those passing by. Bill and Barb enjoyed shopping trips to Lancaster and found great joy in eating dinner out together often.
Bill was a graduate and vice-President of the VHS Class of 1968. He also earned an Associate's Degree from Cumberland County College.
For 36 years, Bill was employed by Owens Illinois Kimble Glass/Gerresheimer in Vineland. While at Kimbles, Bill was president of the Kimco Club and initiated the Kimble Health Club. He went on to work 10 years in the Educational Dept. at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. His administrative skills were put to work often when planning class reunions and Kimble Glass reunions. Bill was known to be a great joke teller and prankster and kept those he knew and loved entertained with his humor. Watching Fox News and keeping up with current politics was something Bill took seriously.
Bill is predeceased by his father, Daniel Ross Sheldon Sr.; his brother, Daniel Ross Sheldon Jr. and brother in-law, David Muller. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Barbara J. (Massari) Sheldon; his mother, Phyllis (Nasuti) Sheldon of Vineland; sister, Donna (Sheldon) Pickett and husband Dave of Vineland. Bill has three daughters, Leigh (Sheldon) Troth (husband Don) of Vineland; Jody (Sheldon) Norman and husband Chuck of No. Carolina; Kimberly Medio (husband Frank Jr.) of Vineland; 7 grandchildren; Danny and Kaitlyn Perez, Joey, Frankie and Saralynn Medio, CJ and Kylie Norman and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill loved and cherished his furry friend, Tucker who he shared TV shows with and did daily joy rides together.
There will be a celebration for Bill's life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victory Bible Church, 816 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020