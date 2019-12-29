|
William Sherman "Buzz" Kies Sr.
Upper Deerfield Township - William Sherman "Buzz" Kies, Sr. passed peacefully on December 27, 2019, two days prior to his 91st birthday, at his home in Upper Deerfield Township with family at his side.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen Bonham Kies, and three sisters: Anna Lou Miller, of Pitman; Jesse Gaskill of Deland, FL; Pearl "Toots" Scott (Joe) of West Bradford, PA; his four children: William S. Kies, Jr. (Beth) of Chicago, IL; Howard J. Kies (Lunda) of Richmond, VA; Janet K. Coleman of Upper Deerfield Twp.; and Barbara K. Jones of Imperial Beach, CA; plus eight grandchildren: Julie M. Daly; Jason B. Kies; Justin G. Coleman; Judy L. Coleman; Jordan M. Jones; Joshua T. Jones; Clayton G. Kies and Quintin C. Kies; and four great grandchildren: Connor Daly; Kaitlyn Daly; Heidi Coleman and Jackson Kies. He was preceded in death by three siblings: Wilbert Kies; Martha Ross; Carrie Giron; and son-in-law, Gregory Coleman.
Mr. Kies, was a man of faith, committed to his family, entrepreneur, businessman, mechanic, and lifelong NASCAR fan.
Born in Annapolis, MD, and the son of a Nazarene Minister, Buzz remained active in church his whole life with leadership roles at Irving Avenue Presbyterian Church, Bethany Presbyterian Church, Bethany Grace Community Church, and more recently as a parishioner at the First Wesleyan Church in Bridgeton.
In his early career, Buzz utilized his skills as an auto mechanic to build and work on race cars, establish General Automotive Services Repairs and manage the service department of a local auto dealership. As a highly respected automotive specialist, he was featured in an advertisement for an automotive parts manufacture in a national magazine. He became a faculty member of the Cumberland County Vocational School where he taught auto mechanics.
In 1963, he co-founded Bridgeton Travel Trailer Center with his business partner, Clarence Scull. Over a period of 28 years, they grew the business into a highly successful and respected dealership that won numerous awards and recognition from manufactures for sales and service. Both spouses also worked in the business office of the dealership. The success of the business partnership was based on mutual respect and trust; and the two remained friends even after retirement.
His interest in auto racing continued throughout his life. As an avid NASCAR fan, he attended hundreds of races. As annual snowbirds to Florida, Buzz and Helen frequently attended the Daytona 500. One of his favorite tracks was the Charlotte Motor Speedway where he and the family spent Memorial Day weekends over four decades. In 2001, Buzz was inducted into the Charlotte Motor Speedway's Fan Hall of Fame.
In retirement, he also enjoyed traveling, golfing, maintaining his perfectly manicured lawn, and attending to his bountiful garden; for which the fruits of his labor were frequently shared with family, friends, and neighbors.
The family will receive friends on Thursday morning January 2nd from 10:00 to 11:00 at the First Wesleyan Church, 200 Laurel Heights Drive in Upper Deerfield Township. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 o'clock.
The church's pastor, Rev. Douglas Heckman will officiate.
The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the First Wesleyan Church, 200 Laurel Heights Drive, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or to the .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.
