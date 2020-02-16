|
|
William Thomas Clemens
Vineland - William Thomas Clemens, 41 of Vineland, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Bill was born in Staten Island, New York.
He loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed skiing, bonfires and poker. Bill was a member of the Local 77 Laborers Union.
He is gone from us far too soon and will be dearly missed by so many.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Paige and Gabrielle; his parents, Patricia and David Clemens of Piedmont, SC; brothers, Robert of Elmer, NJ; Frank (Jessica) of Millville, NJ, David (Jasmine) of San Diego, CA, and Thomas (Natalie) of San Diego, CA; his sister, Debra Ford (Frank) of Piedmont, SC and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He will be greatly missed by his girlfriend of many years, Kimberly Kelly Lawson and her daughter, Storm along with many friends and co-workers.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm with funeral services at 3:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020